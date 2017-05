Soldiers stand guard in front of 17-storey apartment building collapsed after an earthquake, on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tainan, southern Taiwan February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Lanterns are seen in front of the 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake, on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Tainan, southern Taiwan February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A 17-storey apartment building which collapsed after an earthquake is seen during sunset in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Rescue personnel work at the site where a 17-storey apartment building collapsed during an earthquake in Tainan, southern Taiwan, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAINAN, Taiwan Prosecutors in the southern Taiwan city of Tainan have arrested the developer of a building which collapsed during an earthquake on Saturday killing at least 39 people, a government legal official said on Tuesday.

Hsiao Po-jen, director of the legal affairs department of the Tainan city government, told Reuters the developer had been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide, according to information he received from local police.

