TAIPEI A building has half collapsed in Tainan, a southern city in Taiwan, following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the island in the early hours of Saturday.

Tainan city's fire department is on its way to the building and the city government has formed an emergency response team, Liu Shih-chung, an official with the Tainan City Government, told Reuters.

No other details were immediately available. A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck southern Taiwan early on Saturday near the city of Tainan, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, was centered southeast of Tainan, a city of nearly 2 million people.

