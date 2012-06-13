TAIPEI An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 shook Taiwan on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The epicentre of the quake, which struck at 04:22 p.m. (0822 GMT) was in the north eastern city of Hsinchu at a depth of 6.7 km, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The island's authorities use the Richter scale to measure earthquakes

Earthquakes occur frequently in Taiwan, which lies on a seismically active stretch of the Pacific basin.

One of the island's worst-recorded quakes occurred in September 1999. Measuring 7.6, it killed more than 2,400 people and destroyed or damaged 50,000 buildings.

