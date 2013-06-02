TAIPEI A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the island of Taiwan on Sunday and caused some damage, Taiwan media reported.

The quake struck 24 miles (38 km) southeast of the city of T'ai-chung at a depth of nine miles (14.5 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said. The agency initially said it was 6.6 magnitude but later downgraded it slightly.

Taiwan television said the quake triggered a gas explosion in the centre of the island but it gave no details. There were no reports of any casualties.

The quake also rattled the island's capital of Taipei.

"The house was shaking but nothing fell," said one resident of the city.

An earthquake of such a magnitude can cause severe damage.

The island sits near the so-called ring of fire region of seismic activity around the Pacific Ocean.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Writing by Robert Birsel)