THAAD to have initial operational capability "very soon" - Pentagon
WASHINGTON A U.S. anti-missile defense system being deployed to South Korea will have initial operational capability "very soon," a Pentagon spokesman told reporters on Friday.
A strong, 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northeast off the island of Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the quake struck at 5:03 a.m. on Thursday (2103 GMT on Wednesday) at a depth of 158.1 miles (254 km) below the seabed, which would have lessened its impact. The epicenter was 66 miles (106 km) northeast of the capital, Taipei.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney)
PARIS/CHATELLERAULT, France Marine Le Pen's bid to defy the odds and win the French presidency risked a setback on Friday when her designated stand-in as National Front party leader stood down to defend himself against charges he shares the views of Holocaust deniers.