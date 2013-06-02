BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
SINGAPORE, June 2 A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the island of Taiwan on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake struck 24 miles (38 km) southeast of the city of T'ai-chung, the agency said. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties.
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.
JERUSALEM, April 2 British private equity fund Apax Partners is close to finalizing a deal to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical, an aesthetic device company, for about $500 million, Israeli media reported on Sunday.