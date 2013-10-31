BRIEF-Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% in fiscal year ended in Feb - Nikkei
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
TAIPEI Oct 31 An earthquake of 6.6 magnitude struck Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The quake shook tall buildings in the island's capital, Taipei. "People were screaming," one resident said.
The quake struck 45 km (28 miles) southwest of the east coast town of Hua-lien at a depth of 9.3 km (5.8 miles), the USGS said.
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake can cause severe damage. The USGS initially said the quake was 6.7 magnitude.
Taiwan lies along the so-called Ring of Fire around the Pacific and experiences regular earthquakes.
* Welcia Holdings likely saw operating profit grow 30% to about 24 billion yen in the fiscal year ended in February - Nikkei
(Adds rigs added in Permian basin in paragraph 4) April 7 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 12th week in a row, extending the recovery into an 11th month as energy companies boost spending on new production to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices. Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to April 7, bringing the total count up to 672, the most since August 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same w