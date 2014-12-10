Dec 10 A strong, 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck northeast off the island of Taiwan on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the quake struck at 5:03 a.m. on Thursday (2103 GMT on Wednesday) at a depth of 158.1 miles (254 km) below the seabed, which would have lessened its impact. The epicenter was 66 miles (106 km) northeast of the capital, Taipei.

