TAINAN, Taiwan Feb 7 A total of 132 people are
still trapped beneath the rubble of a Taiwan apartment tower
that collapsed in a powerful earthquake on Saturday morning, a
local government official said on Sunday.
The total is much higher than authorities had first
estimated on Saturday as rescuers combed the wreckage of the
17-storey building in the southern city of Tainan with sniffer
dogs and acoustic equipment, looking for signs of life.
Rescue crews believed 29 of those still trapped could be
reached more easily than the rest who were buried deeper in the
rubble, said the official from the Tainan city government.
