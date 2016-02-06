TAIPEI There was no sign of life in two people taken to a Taiwan hospital from a 17-story collapsed building on Saturday after a strong earthquake rocked the region, Taiwan television ETtoday reported.

Another television station reported that there was no sign of life from an infant girl found at the collapsed building in the city of Tainan.

Taiwan media often use the term "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest", or no sign of life, to refer to fatalities before they are officially pronounced dead.

