BRIEF-Zheshang Securities sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
Jan 24 A major earthquake hit the southern coast of Alaska on Sunday, striking 50 km (30 miles) east southeast of Pedro Bay, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The magnitude 7.3 quake was recorded at a depth of 124.8 km at 1030 GMT.
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 54.5 percent stake(36.2 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 94.3 percent from 39.8 percent