WASHINGTON A magnitude 5.2 quake struck western Nevada on Tuesday, close to the Californian border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

It said the earthquake had a very shallow depth of 4.4 miles (7 km) and was centered 16 miles (26 km) south of Tonopah Junction, Nevada, between Reno and Las Vegas. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Stacey Joyce)