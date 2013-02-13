Diplomats in Sri Lanka urge govt action against anti-Muslim attacks
COLOMBO Diplomats on Thursday condemned violence against Muslims in Sri Lanka and urged the government to uphold minority rights and freedom of religion.
WASHINGTON A magnitude 5.2 quake struck western Nevada on Tuesday, close to the Californian border, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
It said the earthquake had a very shallow depth of 4.4 miles (7 km) and was centered 16 miles (26 km) south of Tonopah Junction, Nevada, between Reno and Las Vegas. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Stacey Joyce)
HAVANA Cuba and the United States have dramatically reduced the rate of human trafficking since reaching a landmark accord in January but risk losing those gains if the two neighbours fail to resume high-level talks, Cuban Interior Ministry officials said in an exclusive interview.