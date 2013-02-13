(Adds that no damage or injury reported)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake
struck western Nevada on Tuesday, close to the California
border, the U.S. Geological Survey said, and there was no
immediate word of any injuries or significant damage.
The Geological Survey said the earthquake had a shallow
depth of 4.4 miles (7 km) and was centered 16 miles (26 km)
south of Tonopah Junction, Nevada, between Reno and Las Vegas.
An Esmeralda County Sheriff's office dispatcher said she was
not aware of any injuries or damage from the quake.
"We had minimal shakes but nothing damaging," said the
dispatcher, who did not wish to be identified.
(Reporting by Sandra Maler and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by
Stacey Joyce and Cynthia Johnston)