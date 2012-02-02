SYDNEY An earthquake measuring 6.9 struck in the Pacific Ocean off Vanuatu on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but residents said there were no reports of damage.

The quake, which hit at 1334 GMT, was at a shallow 6.3 miles (10 km) depth, the USGS said, and was centered 122 km (76 miles) west of Port-Vila, the capital of Vanuatu or about 1,800 km (1,120 miles) east of the Australian coast.

A police official in Port Vila, reached by telephone, said the quake was felt strongly, but there had been no reports of damage.

"We felt a big effect, but no we haven't heard of any damage," he said.

Based on historical data, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, there was no threat of a widespread destructive tsunami.

