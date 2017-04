SINGAPORE An earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck off the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 62.8 miles (101 km), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage while the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too deep to generate a tsunami.

