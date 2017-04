SINGAPORE An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck off the coast of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake at a depth of 69.6 miles (112 km), hit at 1027 GMT, the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage, or any alert from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

(Reporting by Robert Birsel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)