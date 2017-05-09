SINGAPORE An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck north of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 175 km (108 miles) and was located about 115 km (71 miles) north of Vanuatu's Santo island, the USGS said.

There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties.

(Reortng by Robert Birsel)