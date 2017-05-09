Air strikes pound southwest Syrian city of Deraa
BEIRUT Heavy air strikes hit the Syrian city of Deraa on Tuesday as a ceasefire declared by the government expired, a witness in the city and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
SINGAPORE An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 struck north of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was recorded at a depth of 175 km (108 miles) and was located about 115 km (71 miles) north of Vanuatu's Santo island, the USGS said.
There was no immediate tsunami warning or any reports of damage or casualties.
(Reortng by Robert Birsel)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, U.S. officials tell Reuters.