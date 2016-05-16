May 16 The Quaker Oats Company, a unit of
PepsiCo, Inc., announced on Monday a voluntary recall of
a small quantity of its Quaker Quinoa Granola Bars distributed
in the U.S. due to the possible risk of Listeria contamination.
The company, which did not immediately respond to a request
for additional comment, said in a statement there have been no
reported illnesses to date.
According to the Chicago-based company, an ingredient
supplier was found to have distributed sunflower kernels that
may have been contaminated by the bacterium, which can be either
harmless or pathogenic, causing serious and sometimes fatal
infections in young children, elderly people, and those who have
weakened immune systems.
Quaker, which manufactures hot cereals, pancake syrups,
grain-based snacks and flavored rice products, said that while
the vast majority of potentially affected Quaker products were
withheld from reaching retail shelves, the products being
recalled were distributed nationwide.
The recall only covers Quaker Quinoa Granola Bars Chocolate
Nut Medley and Quaker Quinoa Granola Bars Yogurt, Fruit & Nut
Medley.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; editing by Anna Driver
and Alan Crosby)