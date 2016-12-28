* S.Korea regulator orders Qualcomm to correct business
practices
* Qualcomm says it will fight ruling in court
* Chipmaker faces antitrust probes from other jurisdictions
* Firm fined $975 million in China in 2015 on antitrust
charges
(Adds comments from additional analyst)
By Se Young Lee and Stephen Nellis
SEJONG, South Korea/SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 28 South
Korea's antitrust regulator fined Qualcomm Inc 1.03
trillion won ($854 million) for what it called unfair business
practices in patent licensing and modem chip sales, a decision
the U.S. chipmaker said it will challenge in court.
The fine, the largest ever levied in South Korea, marks the
latest antitrust setback for Qualcomm's most profitable business
of licensing wireless patents to the mobile industry, at a time
when the business is facing headwinds from a cooling smartphone
market. Shares in Qualcomm fell 1.7 percent on Nasdaq.
The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) ruled on Wednesday
Qualcomm abused its dominant market position and forced handset
makers to pay royalties for an unnecessarily broad set of
patents as part of sales of its modem chips.
Qualcomm also restricted competition by refusing or limiting
licensing of its standard essential patents related to modem
chips to rival chipmakers such as Intel Corp, Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd and MediaTek Inc, the
regulator said, hindering their sales and leaving their products
vulnerable to lawsuits.
The regulator ordered Qualcomm to negotiate in good faith
with rival chipmakers on patent licensing and renegotiate chip
supply agreements with handset makers if requested -- measures
that would affect the U.S. firm's dealings with major tech
companies including Apple Inc, Intel, Samsung and
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd if upheld.
The KFTC said it began its investigations into Qualcomm's
practices in 2014 following complaints from industry
participants, but did not name specific companies.
Foreign companies including Apple, Intel, MediaTek and
Huawei expressed their views during the regulator's deliberation
process, KFTC Secretary General Shin Young-son told a media
briefing in the country's administrative capital.
"We investigated and decided on these actions because
Qualcomm's actions limit overall competition," Shin said, adding
that the ruling was not about protecting domestic companies such
as Samsung and LG Electronics Inc.
Qualcomm said it will file for an immediate stay of the
corrective order and appeal the decision to the Seoul High
Court. The firm will also appeal the amount of the fine and the
method used to calculate it.
"Qualcomm strongly disagrees with the KFTC's announced
decision," it said in a statement.
The decision in Seoul could mean lower costs for mobile
phone makers and others in the tech supply chain who source
Qualcomm chips, said a Taiwanese industry executive, declining
to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
IN REGULATORY CROSSHAIRS
The fine is the latest in a series of antitrust rulings and
investigations faced by Qualcomm from regulators across the
globe. In February 2015, Qualcomm paid a $975 million fine in
China following a 14-month probe, while the European Union in
December 2015 accused it of abusing its market power to thwart
rivals.
Stacy Rasgon, an analyst with AB Bernstein, said the fine
itself was large but also said the KFTC's orders for Qualcomm to
alter its business practices have bigger future implications for
the chipmaker.
A major challenge for Qualcomm, he said, would emerge if the
ruling forces the company to license patents for some of its
chips to rivals such as Intel, which has been competing hard to
land its modem chips in mobile phones.
The dispute could take years to play out in South Korean
courts, he said.
The KFTC fined Qualcomm 273 billion won in 2009 for abusing
its dominant position in CDMA modem chips, which were then used
in handsets made by Samsung and LG.
Regulators in other jurisdictions, including the United
States and Taiwan, are also investigating Qualcomm. The KFTC
move could serve as a benchmark for some of them.
"Korea's decision will serve as an important reference point
for us," Chiu Yung-ho, vice chairman and spokesman for Taiwan's
Fair Trade Commission, told Reuters. He gave no timeline on when
Taiwan's own year-long investigation would be concluded.
Even if the Korean decision sets a precedent for regulatory
proceedings in other countries, Qualcomm's move to purchase
chipmaker NXP Semiconductors for $38 billion cuts its
reliance on mobile phones, said Bill Kreher, an analyst with
Edward Jones. NXP takes Qualcomm into the fast-growing market
for automotive chips and puts it into the chip manufacturing
business.
"The strategy of diversifying the company's business lines
may prove to be the most prudent strategy of all," Kreher said.
"Since Qualcomm has moved its dependence from royalties, further
decisions from other countries such as the U.S. in the future
would not impact the company much, relative to in the past."
Shares of Qualcomm were down $1.16 to $66.09 in early
afternoon trade.
($1 = 1,206.4700 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin
in SEOUL, J.R. Wu in TAIPEI, Stephen Nellis in SAN FRANCISCO and
Rishika Sadam in BENGALURU; Editing by Peter Henderson,
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Andrea Ricci)