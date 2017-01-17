WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc on
Tuesday, accusing the company of antitrust violations in its
patent licensing business.
The FTC, which works with the Justice Department to enforce
antitrust law, said that Qualcomm used its dominance in
supplying baseband processors used in smartphones and tablets to
extract elevated royalties for patents in what the complaint
dubbed a "no license-no chips" policy.
The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of California in San Jose.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)