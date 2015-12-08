A Qualcomm sign is pictured in front of one of its many buildings in San Diego, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

Qualcomm Inc said Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission has launched an investigation into whether the chipmaker's patent licensing arrangements violate the Taiwan Fair Trade Act.

The investigation is in its early stages, Qualcomm said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)