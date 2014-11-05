UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire, Chinese property website Juwai.com team up
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 Qualcomm Inc : * President says progress on China royalty collections in line with
expectations * President says not in materially better or worse position on China royalty
collections
* Chinese buyers buy pricier U.S. homes than Americans (Adds interview, data, byline)
* FDA approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working age adults in the United States