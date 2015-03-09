PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 9 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would buy back up to $15 billion of shares and raise its quarterly dividend.
Qualcomm will buy back up to $10 billion in the next 12 months, the company said on Monday.
The new buyback plan replaces the previous program, which had $2.1 billion authorization remaining.
Qualcomm said its quarterly dividend would rise to 48 cents per share from 42 cents from March 25. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 8 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.