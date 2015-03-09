March 9 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it would buy back up to $15 billion of shares and raise its quarterly dividend.

Qualcomm will buy back up to $10 billion in the next 12 months, the company said on Monday.

The new buyback plan replaces the previous program, which had $2.1 billion authorization remaining.

Qualcomm said its quarterly dividend would rise to 48 cents per share from 42 cents from March 25. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)