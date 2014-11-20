BRIEF-Crane Co buys Westlock Controls from Emerson for $40 mln
* Crane Co - deal for cash consideration of $40 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Nov 20 Qualcomm Inc's opportunities in China will be far greater than its challenges, Premier Li Keqiang said Thursday as the U.S. mobile chipmaker prepares to face a potentially record-breaking fine for antimonopoly violations in the country.
Li's comments, made at the World Internet Conference, were the first by a senior Chinese leader since Qualcomm came under investigation by the anti-monopoly regulator, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in November 2013.
The company has been in talks with the regulator, with a settlement expected soon.
Speaking at an event with Qualcomm Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs and other technology executives Thursday, Li said he believed Qualcomm could come to a solution with Chinese authorities but emphasized the need for a "level playing field" for tech companies in the Chinese market. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
