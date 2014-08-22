(Adds Qualcomm comment)
BEIJING Aug 22 U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
is seeking to end an investigation by China's pricing
regulator into monopoly practices, the company said on Friday,
expressing its willingness to improve and correct pricing issues
according to the regulator.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in a
statement on its website, said its officials had met on Thursday
with a delegation from Qualcomm which included company President
Derek Aberle.
"Qualcomm executives discussed with NDRC officials several
topics in an effort to reach a comprehensive resolution," the
company said in an e-mailed statement. "We are continuing to
cooperate with NDRC and cannot comment further."
The NDRC gave no further details.
The regulator is investigating Qualcomm's local subsidiary
after it said in February the U.S. chipmaker was suspected of
overcharging and abusing its market position in wireless
communication standards, allegations which could see it hit with
record fines of more than $1 billion.
Last month, a state-run newspaper said the NDRC had
determined that Qualcomm had a monopoly but did not say whether
the regulator had determined that the company had abused this
monopoly. Qualcomm is one of the world's biggest mobile
chipmakers.
Qualcomm is one of at least 30 foreign firms to come under
scrutiny as China seeks to enforce a 2008 anti-monopoly law
which some critics say is being used to unfairly target overseas
businesses, raising protectionism concerns.
Companies being investigated for anti-trust issues include
Microsoft Corp and automaker Volkswagen AG.
This week, the NDRC slapped a record $201 million fine on 12
Japanese automakers it said had engaged in price manipulation.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Matthew Miller and Beijing
Newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Matt Driskill)