SEOUL, June 30 U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
has no plans to spin off its chips business at present,
Executive Chairman Paul Jacobs said on Tuesday, despite recent
investor pressure to do so amid intensifying industry
competition.
Hedge fund Jana Partners said in April Qualcomm should spin
off the chip business from its patent-licensing business to
improve shareholder value, calling the chip business
"essentially worthless".
"We've had that discussion for a long time, many years the
board has looked at it but we still think the synergies of
having the businesses together outweighs the dissynergies,"
Jacobs told Reuters on the sidelines of an American Chamber of
Commerce event in Seoul.
Jacobs said, however, that the company is always evaluating
its options and that the situation could change in the future.
