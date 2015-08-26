Aug 26 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it
agreed to sell its UK L-Band spectrum to Vodafone Group Plc
and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd in two separate deals.
Qualcomm said Vodafone and Hutchison 3G would buy 20 MHz
each of the spectrum from its unit Qualcomm UK Spectrum.
The company had put the spectrum known as L-Band up for sale
in June. The spectrum can be used to boost the downloading
capacity that mobile operators provide to customers.
Qualcomm did not disclose the terms of the deal announced
early Wednesday.
Bloomberg reported late Tuesday, citing people familiar with
the matter, that the spectrum deal was valued at about 200
million pounds ($313.84 million). (bloom.bg/1hd01NB)
($1 = 0.6373 pounds)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)