Aug 26 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc has sold
its U.K. spectrum rights to Vodafone Group Plc and CK
Hutchison Holdings Ltd for about 200 million pounds
($313.8 million), Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
The deal, which is to be announced Wednesday, is subject to
approval by communications regulator Ofcom, Bloomberg cited
three people as saying. (bloom.bg/1hd01NB)
Qualcomm in June announced that it was putting a chunk of
spectrum up for sale in Britain, which could appeal to mobile
operators grappling with demand for Internet access.
The San Diego-based chipmaker said in July it might break
itself up as it delivered its third profit warning this year and
said it planned to slash jobs and spending in a competitive
environment.
Qualcomm, Vodafone and CK Hutchinson were not available for
comment outside regular business hours.
Qualcomm's shares closed at $53.88 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq,
and were down nearly 28 percent this year.
