NEW YORK Jan 30 Qualcomm Inc posted
higher, fiscal first-quarter revenue and raised its financial
targets for the full year of 2013 due to improving demand for
its wireless chips.
The leading supplier of chips for cellphones on Wednesday
posted a profit of $1.91 billion or $1.09 per share for the
quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a profit of $1.4 billion or
81 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Revenue rose to $6.02 billion from $4.68 billion in the
year-ago quarter and compared with Wall Street expectations for
$5.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.