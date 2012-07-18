NEW YORK, July 18 Qualcomm Inc
quarterly revenue rose slower than Wall Street expected from a
year ago as the company scrambled to overcome a shortfall of its
cutting-edge chips, sending its shares down in late trade.
Qualcomm posted a profit of $1.207 billion, or 69 cents per
share for its second quarter ended June 24, compared with a
profit of $1.035 billion or 61 cents per share in the year-ago
quarter. Revenue rose to $4.63 billion from $3.62 billion,
compared with analyst expectations of $4.677 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.