By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, April 18 Qualcomm Inc warned
on Wednesday that it will have trouble meeting demand for some
of its advance cellphone chips for the rest of the year due to
manufacturing contraints and that will increase operating
expenses faster than expected.
While the leading mobile phone chip maker maintained its
previous revenue outlook for its fiscal year 2012, its shares
fell 3 percent as investors had hoped it would be able to raise
its targets.
"At this stage we cannot secure enough supply to meet the
increasing demand we are experiencing," Chief Executive Paul
Jacobs told analysts on a conference call, adding that the issue
would limit revenue growth this year.
The San Diego-based company not see a significant
improvement in supply until the December quarter as it will take
a few quarters to get up and running with new suppliers for the
cutting edge 28 nanometer chip manufacturing technology along
with TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker.
Chief Financial Officer Bill Keitel said he is now planning
for a 23 percent increase in operating expenses this year, up
from the 18 percent rise he forecast three months ago mostly
because Qualcomm is looking to alternative suppliers. The
shortage is costing "tens of millions" extra, he said.
"Demand went so far ahead of availability that we've decided
to start spending more money to get more supply as soon as
possible," he told Reuters. "Any time we can't make a customer
totally happy I'm going to worry. You don't want to give a
customer a reason to go elsewhere."
However, Keitel noted that rivals are also complaining about
28 nanometer shortages. Nvidia Corp last month warmed
of delays in ramping up of the new manufacturing technology.
Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said Qualcomm's forecast for
third quarter chip shipments of 144 million to 152 million also
fell below his expectation for 157 million.
But while investors were disappointed by the current quarter
numbers, they were relieved that the problem is not related to
any weakening in end-customer demand, analysts said.
"Given that it's supply related and not demand related the
shares will rally back," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael
Walkley, who expects a "nice recovery" for Qualcomm by the end
of the calendar year 2012.
LTE IMPLICATIONS
However, since the chips that are in short supply are used
for the latest high-speed cellphones based on Long Term
Evolution (LTE) technology Bernstein's Rasgon said it could lead
to a slowdown in the roll out of the most advanced LTE phones.
For example, analysts widely expect Apple Inc to
come up with its first LTE phone later this year. Rasgon would
not comment on Apple specifically but said the supply shortage
could hurt LTE progress in general.
"There are implications here," the analyst said.
Qualcomm kept its target for full-year revenue even as it
raised its earnings per share forecast to a range of $3.61 to
3.76 from its previous range of $3.55 to $3.75.
Keitel would not give an estimate as to how much extra
revenue and earnings the company was missing out on because of
the constraints.
The company posted a profit of $2.23 billion or $1.28 per
diluted share for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25,
compared with $999 million or 59 cents per share in the year-ago
quarter.
Qualcomm said revenue rose 28 percent to $4.94 billion from
$3.87 billion in the year ago quarter and handily beat Wall
Street expectations for $4.84 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qualcomm shares fell to $64.74 in late trade after closing
at $66.98 on Nasdaq.