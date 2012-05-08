NEW DELHI May 8 India offered to grant 4G
broadband spectrum to Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday, nearly
two years after the U.S. chipmaker paid $1 billion in an
auction, but cut its spectrum usage period due to a delay in
getting an internet service licence.
India typically grants radio airwaves for a period of 20
years. In Qualcomm's case, the telecoms ministry cut the
validity of the spectrum by 18 months and asked the company to
roll out services in 3-1/2 years, compared with the five years
given to other 4G winners, a source with direct knowledge said.
The telecoms ministry, which initially rejected Qualcomm's
application for an internet service licence needed to use 4G
spectrum, agreed to grant the permit in October.
Qualcomm said in a statement it was not responsible for the
delay in getting the internet licence, adding the delay was
caused by the ministry's objection to its application. "We are
studying the DoT's decision and will consider any and all
options."
Qualcomm had won 4G spectrum for four of India's 22 telecoms
zones in 2010 auction. Reliance Industries, controlled
by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is the only company to
have 4G spectrum in all the telecoms zones.