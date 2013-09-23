WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. government on
Monday filed civil and criminal charges against a former
executive at the wireless technology company Qualcomm
and his financial adviser, alleging they reaped illicit profits
by using inside information about the company in trading stocks.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's civil lawsuit
alleges that ex-Qualcomm executive vice president Jing Wang, 51,
and former Merrill Lynch senior vice president Gary Yin,
54, used inside information about the company's financial
results and a pending acquisition of Atheros Communications,
Inc. to trade stocks and then hid their profits in sham
brokerage accounts.
The SEC said the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern
District of California also had filed parallel criminal charges
against them.