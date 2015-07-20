A shadow is cast near a Qualcomm logo at the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, June 2, 2015. Computex, the world's second largest computer show, runs from June 2 to 6. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

SAN FRANCISCO Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) is preparing to layoff as many as several thousand employees, tech website The Information reported on Monday.

The cuts, expected to be announced during the company's third quarter earnings announcement this week, could impact more than 10 percent of the company's 30,000-person workforce, The Information reported, citing people inside and outside of the microchip maker.

