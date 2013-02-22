BRIEF-Jinke Property Group completes establishment of educational investment unit
* Says it completes establishment of educational investment unit in Chongqing city
Feb 22 The New York State Common Retirement Fund said on Friday it withdrew a lawsuit against Qualcomm Inc after the wireless chip company agreed to revise its political spending disclosure policy.
State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli had said on Jan. 3 that New York state's $150-billion public pension fund had sued Qualcomm with an aim of forcing the chipmaker to reveal its political spending.
The suit was filed after Qualcomm refused a request by the fund, a Qualcomm shareholder, to inspect records detailing the use of corporate resources for political activities, DiNapoli said.
The company promised in a joint statement with the fund to post details online about its contributions to political candidates and political parties, as well as its political expenditures to trade groups and other organizations.
TAIPEI, June 1 Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, buoyed by modest gains in nearly all sectors, with the electronics and semiconductor indexes climbing the most. As of 0432 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent at 10,069.01, after closing down 0.6 percent on Wednesday. The electronics subindex climbed as much as 0.9 percent, while the transportation index gained up to 0.8 percent. The financial subindex slipped up to 0.08 percen