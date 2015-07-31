By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK, July 31 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
upheld a lower court's decision to clear Qualcomm Inc
in a patent lawsuit by ParkerVision Inc, allowing it to
escape a $173 million verdict for infringement.
Trading in ParkerVision shares was halted on the Nasdaq
after the price fell 50 percent to 23 cents.
ParkerVision had accused Qualcomm of infringing its patents
beginning in 2006 over a means to convert radio frequency
signals, and incorporating its technology in products sold for
use in mobile devices such as smartphones.
In June, 2014, a federal judge in Florida overturned a jury
verdict that had ordered Qualcomm to pay ParkerVision $173
million for infringing patents for technology used in
smartphones.
On Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
affirmed that ruling. It also invalidated three of the
ParkerVision patents in the case, and all but one element of the
fourth.
Qualcomm's stock was virtually unchanged.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)