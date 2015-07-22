BRIEF-Hardinge reports Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Sales for quarter were soft at $64.6 million, down 5 pct from prior year's Q1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S