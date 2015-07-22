July 22 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday that it would conduct a strategic review that may result in the company being broken up.

The company also announced plans to cut spending by about $1.4 billion and cut its full-time workforce by 15 percent.

Qualcomm also said it may return capital to shareholders. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)