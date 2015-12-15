Dec 15 Qualcomm Inc has decided not to
separate its chipmaking and technology licensing businesses,
concluding a six-month strategic review pushed by hedge fund
Jana Partners.
Qualcomm, the biggest maker of chips used in mobile phones,
said on Tuesday its current structure offered unique strategic
benefits that cannot be replicated.
The company also raised its forecast for earnings per share
for the current quarter, which it said would be at or modestly
above the high end of the previous forecast ranges.
Qualcomm had earlier forecast a profit of 80-90 cents per
share for the quarter.
Qualcomm's technology business has thrived for years on the
big royalties it collects on the chip-technology developed by
its chipmaking unit.
The company had previously said that its existing structure
allowed it to leverage relationships with Chinese customers
looking to expand into other countries.
But Qualcomm itself has recently faced a host of problems in
China and other key markets such as South Korea, including
delays in closing new licensing agreements.
Up to Monday's close, the company's stock had plunged 37
percent this year.
