(Corrects to remove analyst comment referring to Qualcomm
evolving into a fabless company. Qualcomm confirms it does not
have any chip fabrication plants.)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 15 Qualcomm Inc has decided not to
split into separate chipmaking and technology licensing
businesses, concluding a six-month strategic review instigated
by hedge fund Jana Partners.
San Diego-based Qualcomm, the biggest maker of chips used in
mobile phones, said on Tuesday its current structure offered
unique strategic benefits that cannot be replicated.
Qualcomm, whose earnings have slumped by more than 40
percent in each of the last three quarters, said it had "a
focused plan" in place that it believed would drive growth.
Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf did not elaborate.
The company has also said all along that its existing
structure allowed it to leverage relationships with Chinese
customers, which are expanding quickly into other countries.
Jana, which owned about 28.6 million Qualcomm shares as of
Sept. 30, is comfortable with Qualcomm's decision and supportive
of the board's efforts, people familiar with the matter said.
Qualcomm said business in the current quarter was stronger
than expected as 3G and 4G device shipments were helping its
licensing business and cost cuts were taking hold.
The chipmaker said it now expected earnings per share for
the quarter to be at or modestly above the high end of its
forecast range. The company had forecast earnings of 80-90 cents
per share for the quarter.
The technology licensing business has driven Qualcomm's
profits for years, thanks to the royalties it collects on the
chip-technology developed by its chipmaking unit.
"I think it's better that they didn't split. I'm happy about
that," Tigress Financial Partners analyst Ivan Feinseth said.
Qualcomm can continue to outsource hardware manufacturing
without having to go through a split, he said.
ACQUISITIONS CONSIDERED
Some analysts expressed surprise that Qualcomm did not come
up with any value-boosting plans.
"We have a hard time believing that keeping the status quo
will help the stock rebound," BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim
Long wrote in a note.
Qualcomm's shares, which have fallen almost 40 percent this
year, were up 3.3 percent at $47.39 in late morning trading.
The special committee that carried out the review included
two members nominated by Jana, which unleashed a public campaign
to reform Qualcomm in April.
Mollenkopf, on an analysts' call, said acquisitions were
considered as part of the review.
Chipmakers have raced to merge this year as they seek to
meet demand for cheaper chips and to diversify their offerings
to adapt to new trends such as the "Internet of Things."
Feinseth said Qualcomm should also join the fray, buying,
for example, Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc.
Qualcomm, which has been facing a host of problems in China
including delays in closing new licensing agreements, said on
Tuesday it was making progress on closing the deals.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Liana Baker in New York and Sayantani Ghosh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)