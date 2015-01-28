SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue that beat analysts' expectations as a year-long antitrust investigation in China weighed on investor sentiment.

The chipmaker on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of $7.1 billion, up 7 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had expected first-quarter revenue of $6.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Qualcomm posted first-quarter net income of $2.0 billion, up 5 percent from a year ago. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.17. Its non-GAAP earnings were $1.34 per share. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)