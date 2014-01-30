By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Leading mobile chipmaker
Qualcomm Inc posted higher fiscal first-quarter revenue
that slightly missed estimates as smartphone growth shifted to
China, but it bumped up its full-year earnings outlook and said
2014 was playing out as expected.
With growth in the smartphone industry moving away from
wealthy markets such as the United States and toward China and
other emerging economies, where consumers favor less expensive
devices, Qualcomm has been focusing on costs to preserve its
profitability.
The San Diego, California company said on Wednesday it sold
more mobile chips than it expected in the December quarter and
that it was making progress in trimming its operating expenses.
It expects demand for its chips to grow later this year as
leading mobile carrier China Mobile rolls out cellphone services
using the advanced LTE technology Qualcomm dominates.
Wednesday's was the first quarterly report since Qualcomm
announced in December that Chief Operating Officer Steve
Mollenkopf would take over from Paul Jacobs as CEO starting in
March.
"Our business is getting at the forefront of a technology
migration that is occurring in China," Mollenkopf told Reuters.
"For us now, there's the opening up of the largest carrier
there."
Qualcomm slightly increased its full-year forecast for
earnings per share to a range of $5.00 to $5.20, from $4.95 to
$5.15, essentially adjusting for first-quarter earnings that
came in above the company's own previous estimate.
"We raised the full-year EPS guidance but really just to
reflect the positive results of Q1. We see the rest of the year
playing out pretty much in line with our original expectations,"
Chief Financial Officer George Davis said in an interview.
Qualcomm had first-quarter net income of $1.88 billion, down
2 percent. GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.09. Its
non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.26, above its previous
forecast of between $1.10 and $1.20.
On Monday, lower-than-expected holiday iPhone sales and a
weak revenue forecast by Apple Inc, a major Qualcomm
customer, renewed fears on Wall Street about Chinese demand and
a tepid global market.
"It could have been worse, given how sentiment has gotten in
the last couple of days," Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said of
Qualcomm's quarterly results.
While the majority of Qualcomm's revenue comes from selling
baseband chips that let phones communicate with carrier
networks, most of its profit comes from licensing patents for
its ubiquitous CDMA cellphone technology. As phone prices edge
lower, Qualcomm receives less royalty revenue.
Average prices for cellphones in the September quarter, used
to calculate licensing revenue for Qualcomm in the December
quarter, were between $219 and $225, the company said. That was
less than the $223 to $229 range that Qualcomm estimated for the
June quarter in its previous earnings statement.
CHINA PROBE
Mollenkopf said Chinese authorities had told Qualcomm that
the substance of an antitrust investigation into the chipmaker,
launched in November, were confidential. He said Qualcomm was
cooperating but declined to comment further on the
investigation, which could potentially lead to a record fine
exceeding $1 billion.
Qualcomm, founded in 1985, has become the top chip supplier
for smartphones and its stock value has surpassed that of Intel
Corp. Intel is still the world's largest chipmaker by
revenue but is struggling to gain a foothold in mobile.
Qualcomm shares are up about 12 percent over the past 12
months, lower than the S&P 500's gain of roughly 18 percent. The
chipmaker's shares trade at about 14 times expected earnings, on
par with Intel.
Qualcomm reported first-quarter revenue of $6.62 billion, up
10 percent from the year-ago period. Analysts on average had
expected first-quarter revenue of $6.665 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said revenue in the fiscal second quarter, which ends in
March, would range from $6.1 billion to $6.7 billion. Analysts
on average expect second-quarter revenue of $6.723 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Qualcomm maintained its forecast for 2014 fiscal revenue
between $26 billion and $27.5 billion.
Its adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter
included a 25-cent gain from the sale of its Omnitracs logistics
business as well as a 20-cent impairment charge. The company
said that those and other smaller items added a net 4 cents per
share to adjusted earnings.
Qualcomm shares were up 2.8 percent in extended trading
after closing down 1.21 percent at $71.12 on Nasdaq.