Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc's quarterly profit plunged 44 percent as the company was hurt by fierce competition and it took longer than expected to close new license agreements in China.

The net income attributable to Qualcomm fell to $1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 27 from $1.89 billion, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1iDAyNJ)

Revenue fell 18.5 percent to $5.46 billion.