Nov 2 Smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm Inc
, which agreed to buy NXP Semiconductors NV for
about $38 billion last week, reported a 13.3 percent rise in
quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong demand.
Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.60 billion,
or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 25, from
$1.06 billion, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2f1RLQQ)
Revenue rose to $6.18 billion from $5.46 billion.
The NXP deal - the largest-ever in the semiconductor
industry - would make Qualcomm the leading supplier to the
fast-growing automotive chips market.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)