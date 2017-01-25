Jan 25 Qualcomm Inc reported a 3.9
percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by strong demand for
its chips used in smartphones, at a time when the company is
facing multiple legal challenges over its alleged
"anticompetitive" tactics.
Net income attributable to the company more than halved to
$682 million, or 46 cents per share, in the first quarter ended
Dec. 25, from $1.50 billion, or 99 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The quarter included a $868 million charge related to the
Korea Free Trade Commission (KFTC) investigation, the company
said on Wednesday.
Revenue rose to $6 billion from $5.78 billion. bit.ly/2jqEoha
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Apple Inc
have sued Qualcomm accusing the chipmaker of resorting to
"anticompetitive" tactics to maintain a monopoly over key
semiconductors in mobile phones.
Apple also filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm in Beijing on
Wednesday, alleging that the chip supplier abused its clout in
the chip industry and is seeking 1 billion yuan ($145.32
million) in damages.
South Korea's antitrust regulator, The Korea Fair Trade
Commission, fined Qualcomm 1.03 trillion won ($854 million) in
December for what it called unfair business practices in patent
licensing and modem chip sales.
Qualcomm is a major supplier to both Apple and Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, with the two accounting for 40
percent of the company's $23.5 billion in revenue in 2016.
The Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) business, which
contributed about 85 percent of the company's earnings before
taxes in 2016, generates royalties earned through the licensing
of wireless patents to the mobile industry.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)