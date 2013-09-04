* Qualcomm creates smartwatch to show off technology
* Chipmaker hopes to encourage manufacturers to use its tech
* Features low-power screen visible in sunlight
By Noel Randewich
SAN DIEGO, Sept 4 Qualcomm Inc has
unveiled the Toq, a smartwatch that can play music and handle
phone calls and messages, and said it would start selling the
device in the fourth quarter, marking the chipmaker's entry into
the emerging arena of wearable computing.
The company, which dominates the global market for
applications processors for smartphones and tablets, introduced
the device on Wednesday in a bid to showcase its own technology
to manufacturers as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
unveiled its own much-anticipated "Galaxy Gear" in Berlin.
The Korean company's gadget also performs basic functions
like calls, photos and messaging in concert with a smartphone.
Apple Inc and Google Inc are also widely
believed to be working on "wearables" such as wrist-worn
devices, in what analysts expect to be the next phase of the
mobile communications boom. The exploration of such
wearable-computing devices has accelerated in recent years as
smartphone growth tapers off.
Qualcomm is using the watch, which works as a second display
for a smartphone, to promote proprietary features including a
low-power always-on display, wireless charging and stereo
Bluetooth audio.
"We are in conversation with partners and our hope is that
if we make a great product now and continue to improve it, it
will make their offerings better as well," Anand Chandrasekher,
Qualcomm's chief marketing officer, told Reuters at the
company's annual developer event in San Diego.
Qualcomm executives said they would divulge more details on
how to buy a Toq later this month, and did not specify a price.
Tech blog Cnet reported it will sell for $300, similar to
Samsung's $299 price tag for Gear.
The U.S. company said its Google Android-compatible Toq will
be the first smartwatch with a touch-enabled "Mirasol" color
screen that can be easily be viewed in bright sunlight.
Shares of Qualcomm gained 0.8 percent to close at $67.28 on
the Nasdaq on Wednesday.