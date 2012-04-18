April 18 (Corrects headline to show this was a
Health services provider Qualicorp on Tuesday
raised 758.5 million reais ($412.2 million) through a secondary
stock offering, the first secondary share sale this year for
the Brazilian stock market.
The sale set a value of 16.50 reais for the 46 million
shares sold. U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group was one of
Qualicorp's controlling shareholders.
The price set for the stock reflects a 1.3 percent discount
compared with the company's closing share price of 16.71 reais
on Tuesday.
After a spate of gangbuster public offerings amid Brazil's
steady economic growth over much of the past decade, investor
appetite has been waning for more than a year.
Not only did soaring stock market valuations lead many to
fear an equities bubble had formed, but also investors began to
shy away from emerging markets because of the European debt
crisis and the unclear economic outlook worldwide.
On Thursday, car rental company Locamerica is expected to
set the price for its initial public offering. The deal, the
first IPO in Brazil in 2012, will further gauge whether
investors are ready to finance newcomers and breathe life back
into the market for new shares.