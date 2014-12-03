(Corrects million from billion in headline)

KUALA LUMPUR Dec 3 Malaysia's Qualitas Healthcare Corp Bhd on Wednesday said it plans to list on the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange in an initial public offering (IPO) that bankers expect will raise up to $200 million mid-next year.

Qualitas will use almost all of the proceeds for strategic investment, acquisitions and general corporate purposes, showed a draft IPO prospectus filed with the Securities Commission.

The draft did not include an estimated size or timing of the IPO, or the company's market value.

Qualitas, founded by Group Managing Director Noorul Ameen Mohamed Ishack, plans to strengthen its foothold in countries ranging from Malaysia to India and expand into markets through acquisitions.

Its net profit rose 50.4 percent to 14.13 million ringgit ($4.11 million) last year on revenue which climbed 58.4 percent to 249.14 million ringgit, the draft showed.

Qualitas was previously listed on Singapore's Catalist exchange for small companies until delisting in 2011.

CIMB and Credit Suisse are joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the Kuala Lumpur IPO, the draft showed.

For the draft prospectus, please click: bit.ly/1zhz66S ($1 = 3.4405 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui)