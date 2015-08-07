BANGKOK Aug 7 Thai property developer Quality
Houses said on Friday it planned to launch 26 new
housing projects this year, down from prior forecast of 30 due
to weak domestic consumption and slower-than-expected economic
growth.
The 26 projects will have a combined value of up to 28
billion baht ($797 million) and the company has already
launched 18 projects in the first six months, Chief Executive
Officer Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters.
The cautious outlook on the sector is due to higher
household debt, lower demand and a rise in home loan rejection
rate, Chadchart said.
However, the company planned to spend 2 billion baht to buy
land in the second half and would review types of new housing
projects to be in line with changing market conditions, he said.
On July 28, Thailand's finance ministry cut its economic
growth forecast for the third time this year as a poor
performance from the export sector slowed expansion in the
trade-dependent economy.
($1 = 35.1500 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)