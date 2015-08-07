BANGKOK Aug 7 Thai property developer Quality Houses said on Friday it planned to launch 26 new housing projects this year, down from prior forecast of 30 due to weak domestic consumption and slower-than-expected economic growth.

The 26 projects will have a combined value of up to 28 billion baht ($797 million) and the company has already launched 18 projects in the first six months, Chief Executive Officer Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters.

The cautious outlook on the sector is due to higher household debt, lower demand and a rise in home loan rejection rate, Chadchart said.

However, the company planned to spend 2 billion baht to buy land in the second half and would review types of new housing projects to be in line with changing market conditions, he said.

On July 28, Thailand's finance ministry cut its economic growth forecast for the third time this year as a poor performance from the export sector slowed expansion in the trade-dependent economy. ($1 = 35.1500 baht)