BANGKOK May 15 Thailand's overall property
sector sales are likely to fall as much as 10 percent this year,
hit by weak domestic consumption after several months of
prolonged political unrest, developer, Quality Houses Pcl
said on Thursday.
"If the political crisis drags on until the end of this
year, the overall sector could see a contraction of as much as
10 percent," chief executive Rutt Phanijphand told reporters.
This compared with average annual growth of 10-20 percent in
the previous years, he said.
Thailand's $20 billion real estate market has been suffering
from weak domestic demand, while several developers delayed the
planned launch of new projects in the first quarter.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Michael Urquhart)