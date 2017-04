Nov 10 Quality Houses Pcl

* Q3 net profit 1.07 billion baht ($32.7 million), almost in line with average forecast of 1 billion baht, versus 882 million baht a year earlier

* Sales of real estate up 23 percent to 6.2 billion baht, while rental and service income down 13 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong in Bangkok)